End of term freedom for Badden Farm children

It was outdoors for all for the end of term celebrations at Badden Farm Nursery.

Older children enjoyed a picnic lunch and a trip to Crinan beach where they enjoyed digging for long lost treasure, padding in the sea and collecting an amazing selection of shells and seaweed to bring home.

The nursery has been taking the children for their beach outing for many years now, and the children enjoy the freedom to run and explore during outdoor activities . If there is water and sand in the mix, even more fun to be had.

The younger children visited Blarbuie Woodland which has so much to offer. The children so enjoyed following all the lovely woodland paths. . .picnicking in the woods, and finding the ‘Stickman family’ who had run off to play in the woods.

Passers-by may have been a little confused by 22 children calling for Stickman, from the lovely Julia Donaldson book, to come back.

Jennifer Campbell, manager at Badden Farm Nursery, said: ‘Watching all the children learning and thriving with the opportunities the nursery offers in terms of outdoor play absolutely confirms that our move towards being an indoor/outdoor nursery is the very best decision we have made in terms of offering the children a wonderful balance in their early years education.

‘To our lovely children moving onto their primary education in August, have a great time at school, we will miss you all.’