Tarbert Golf Club competes for Wee Joe Memorial Shield

The MacFarlane family welcomed friends, guests and club members to compete for the Wee Joe Memorial Shield which took place at Tarbert Golf Club on Saturday June 22 in glorious conditions.

The competition is played on a stableford basis with prizes for both golfers and ‘non golfers’.

The main prize headed to Largieside, with Duncan Johnstone playing very steady golf to secure 41 points and first place. Peter McLean jnr kept up his consistent form to take second place on 39 points, with last year’s winner Kenny MacFarlane third on 37 points.

Longest drive at the 2nd was Peter McLean, closest to the pin at the 8th was Angus MacFarlane and closest to the pin at the 6th was Archie Black.

Competitors were treated to a lovely spread with grateful thanks to Georgie Dickson for her sterling work in the kitchen. A total of £500 was raised for the Mid Argyll Cancer Care Support Group.