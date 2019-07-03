Screen Machine returns to Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Screen Machine will be rolling back into Mid Argyll this weekend with a range of movies.

The conclusion to the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame is a surprisingly satisfying end of an era that brings all of your favourite characters together for one last fight for mankind.

Musical biopic, Rocketman, promises to tell the story of how shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight became Elton John, with 90 per cent of the budget going on sequins and feathers.

Brian Cox takes a stubborn rural Scotsman to San Francisco in Rory’s Way. Rory McNeil needs medical treatment there and moves in with his estranged son, finding his life transformed through a newfound bond with his baby grandson.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is a sequel showing just what your pets get up to when you are at work and school.

Wild Rose follows Rose-Lynn Harlan, fresh out of jail and with two young kids. She has a dream of getting out of Glasgow and to Nashville to be a country singer. Bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek.

Halla is an Icelandic eco-warrior on a mission in Woman at War, until she is told to give up her one-woman-war against the local aluminium industry or lose the chance to adopt a child.

The Screen Machine will be in Lochgilphead Resource Centre car park from Friday July 5 to Sunday July 8 and Campbeltown Road car park in Tarbert from Monday July 8 to Tuesday July 9. Tickets are available online and eight are available at the door.

Listings

Lochgilphead Friday July 5: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (U) – 5.30pm, Avengers: Endgame (12A) – 8pm

Lochgilphead Saturday July 6: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (U) – 2pm, Rory’s Way (12A) – 5.30pm, Rocketman (15) – 8.30pm.

Lochgilphead Sunday July 7: Rocketman (15) – 5.30pm, Wild Rose (15) – 8.30pm.

Tarbert Monday July 8: Rory’s Way (12A) – 5.30pm, Rocketman (15) – 8.30pm.

Tarbert Tuesday July 9: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (U) – 2pm, Woman at War (12A) – 5.30pm, Wild Rose (15) – 8.30pm.