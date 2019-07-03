Police report – week 27

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Shoplifting

A man was allegedly caught stealing a number of items from the Bargain Zone, Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, about 4pm on Saturday June 22. Police subsequently traced the 44-year-old man and he was charged with the theft and issued with a recorded police warning.

Theft of paving slab

A stone paving slab was stolen from the Lady Glassary Woodland, near Kilmartin, between Friday June 21 and 1pm on Monday June 24. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses.

Vandalism

Between Sunday June 9 and Sunday June 23, the door lock of a caravan at Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray, was damaged by having glue poured into it. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses.

No insurance

A car was stopped by police for a routine check on the A83 at Ardrishaig about 3pm on Tuesday June 25. Checks revealed that there was no insurance in force for the vehicle and the driver, a 40-year-old man, was charged with the offence and the vehicle seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

Police received a report of a man causing a disturbance about midnight on Friday June 28. Police attended the house on Eastfield, Tarbert and a man, aged 27, was arrested and charged with abusive behaviour. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Charged

A car was stopped by police at Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead at about 1.30am on Sunday June 30 for a routine check and the driver was arrested for allegedly drink driving. The man, aged 33, subsequently failed to provide a breath specimen at the police station. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding motorist

About 8pm on Saturday June 29, a motorist was stopped on the A816, near Bridgend, Lochgilphead, for allegedly exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.