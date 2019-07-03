A83 convoy system from Thursday for Rest resurfacing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Drivers can expect delays on a stretch of the A83 at the Rest from Thursday July 4.

A three-day project to resurface a section of the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful at the site of the traffic lights- originally programmed to begin on Wednesday July 3 – will now begin on Thursday July 4.

The project will continue for an extra day on Monday July 8.

For the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a 10mph convoy system will be in place between 7am and 7pm each day during the resurfacing improvements.

No resurfacing works will take place over the weekend, but traffic management will revert back to the temporary traffic lights and a 30mph limit due to the ongoing landslip mitigation project on the hill above the road.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘The surfacing improvements on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful will help create a safer and smoother journey for motorists. The improvements are essential and will help address any defects in the road surface, before this section of the A83 fully opens.

‘The traffic management arrangements are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists, however we’ll do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.

‘We thank all road users for their continued patience while we carry out these works. Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible, however we encourage motorists to plan their journeys ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’