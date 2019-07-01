Mountainous beach clean has Jura heading for Nepal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A young Knapdale woman is raising money for a trip volunteering abroad.

But rather than do a sponsored run, bake cakes or have her head shaved – not that there is anything wrong with any of these fundraising activities- Jura MacMillan from Keills decided to help her local environment by carrying out a sponsored beach clean.

Starting on June 10, Jura started on western coast of the Keills peninsula, collecting marine plastics and other debris, with the intention of completing her mammoth task at Crinan, some 20km from her starting point.

The 19-year-old Glasgow University student is raising money to fund a seven-week trip to Nepal with Raleigh International, a sustainable development charity, where she will work with the Gurkha community by providing water and sanitation infrastructure in villages which were damaged by earthquakes in 2015.

Jura said: ‘I’m at the end of my first year of a geography degree at university, so I thought this would tie in well with that. We have such a long summer holiday I thought I might as well do something useful with it.

‘I’ll be working on a water and sanitation project in Nepal to help improve access to drinking water, handwashing and toilet facilities as well as raising awareness of these issues, locally.

‘This might involve helping construct toilets one day then be building handwashing stations the next. It might be hard work at times, but the effort will make a real difference.’

Jura is due to head for Nepal on July 23 and is looking for support as she carries on with her beach clean.

She has had some help in her task from friends and family, but would welcome the addition of more volunteers. ‘People can come along and help with the beach clean,’ said Jura, ‘and any donations would also be much appreciated.’

A donation box can be found at Tayvallich Café and General Store, and a gofundme page is available for donations – just search for Sound of Jura Beach Clean.

Jura is cleaning up as she heads to volunteer in Nepal.