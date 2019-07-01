A cold Russian war long after the Armistice

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

To coincide with the centenary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28 1919, Lochgilphead Library has a fascinating World War I feature on display until the end of July.

Hostilities ceased at the November Armistice but the war did not formally end until the peace treaty was signed by the major powers the following June.

Even then, troops were still on active service in various parts of the world.

Corporal R R Beckitt was one such soldier and he kept detailed diaries and wrote more than 100 letters home describing his experiences on active service in the North Russia Intervention which lasted until October 1919.

The letters and diaries have been kept by his family and copies are now available to view by members of the public at the library.

Eleanor McKay, Bibliographic and Local Studies Librarian, said: ‘Grateful thanks are extended to Mr D Beckitt for allowing access to these unique family documents which give an insight into life with the Royal Army Service Corps, both in training and on service.’