Revived Kilmartin track delivers true test
It lay almost forgotten beneath thick bracken, but the famous track was able to bare its teeth after being uncovered decades after last being used.
Competitive motocross returned on Sunday June 30 to the Kilmartin track once used as a world championship grand prix venue.
This time it was the latest round of the Scottish Twinshock Championship, featuring racers from all over the country in many different classes.
And, after a week of hot, dry weather leading up to race day and a little dampness that morning, the course’s undulations, steep climbs and surface of freshly-cut vegetation proved a real test of skill and experience.