Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 28, 2019

Come to Argyll

What is it with recruiting ‘professionals’ to Argyll?

We seem to be a distinctly unattractive prospect, as witnessed by the problems with recruiting a dentist in Lochgilphead.

What people fail to appreciate is that they stand to gain so much more than they would lose by coming to Argyll.

The scenery is unrivalled; the pace of life is civilised; we are not that far from the central belt; and a sense of community remains.

Just turn to our front page story for proof.

Community spirit

Disappointment at losing out on council grant funding has turned into joy in Tarbert.

But only because the people of the village have such big hearts, as they have demonstrated in the past.

The council may argue that this vindicates its decision to refuse funding. While it hardly seems fair to shift the burden on to the goodwill and generosity of communities, it looks as if the council decision may have been a blessing in disguise for Tarbert Seafood Festival.

Coastguard winner

And while on the subject of Tarbert – congratulations to John Winnard on receipt of his well-deserved volunteer of the year award.