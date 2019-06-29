Racing will return to legendary Kilmartin track
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Motocross returns to the iconic venue of Kilmartin this weekend.
The fifth round of the 2019 Scottish Twinshock Scrambling Club championship will be held at the famous venue of Carnasserie, site of the only Scottish leg of the World Grand Prix championship in 1978.
Racing gets started at 10.30am on Sunday June 30 and spectators are welcome.
Classes include two and four-stroke, pre 1977, junior and senior, monoshock and twinshock.
Entry is free and a snack bar will be available for refreshments.