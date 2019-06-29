Ardrishaig traffic lights to come down
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Ardrishaig businesses and commuters can breathe a sigh of relief after it was confirmed that the temporary traffic lights through the village are soon to be removed.
The traffic lights were installed after the former Slainte pub building on Chalmers Street was deemed ‘dangerous’ by Argyll and Bute Council building control and the building was quickly cordoned off. This restricted the traffic on the A83 to a single lane system controlled by lights, causing queues of traffic and businesses to lose custom.
A statement earlier this week from Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Structural scaffolding is due to be erected by Friday July 5.
‘Once this has been completed and certified as fit for purpose, the traffic lights will be removed and the road will be fully re-opened.’