Tarbert rallies round for seafood festival

With just over a week to go until Tarbert Seafood Festival, two more local businesses have come forward to pledge money to support the village’s biggest annual event.

Festival organisers were disappointed earlier this year when a £2,500 grant application to Argyll and Bute Council’s Strategic Events and Festivals Grant Scheme was unsuccessful.

But, not for the first time, the people of Tarbert have rallied to help this popular summer festival.

Tarbert branch of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association donated £2,000, while the sharpshooters at Tarbert Gun Club raised £500 for the event.

And the village’s Corner House bar put their hands in their pockets to the tune of £439.50.

Earlier this week it was all about family, with brothers Jamie Duncan and Andrew McMillan donating £500 each from their businesses Loch Fyne Langoustines and Loch Fyne Seafarms to this year’s event which runs over the weekend of July 6 and 7.

Presenting the cheque for £1,000 to Tarbert Seafood Festival’s Duncan MacGregor and Margaret MacNeill, Andrew MacMillan said: ‘Tarbert Seafood Festival is very close to our hearts.

‘Tarbert’s seafood is legendary, it’s an industry we love and the seafood festival is a celebration which brings the whole community together for two days of real family fun.’

Margaret MacNeill thanked Andrew and Jamie saying: ‘I am absolutely bowled over by the continued generosity of the village. Thank you so much to Loch Fyne Langoustines and Loch Fyne Seafarms for this money, which will go towards making next week’s festival the best one yet.’