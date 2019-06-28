New Coastguard recruits wanted as John wins award

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

HM Coastguard Tarbert Rescue Team held an open day in the station on Saturday June 22 to encourage volunteers from Mid Argyll to come forward.

The open day showcased the rescue equipment and capability HM Coastguard can offer and will hopefully attract new recruits.

After the open day, Tarbert Station Officer John Winnard was presented with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Chief Executive Award for ‘Volunteer of the Year’.

There are 3,500 volunteer Coastguard rescue officers around the UK and John has been awarded the top honour. He was presented the award by HM Coastguard Divisional Commander Bill Speirs.

John was given his award for his dedication to and leadership of the team over the last year and for his conduct during an incident in Loch Caolisport last summer. A lady and her grandson were visiting the beach and the lady got into difficulty in the sea. The coastguard received a 999 call and quickly sent the Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team and a helicopter to the scene. She was quickly located and evacuated to hospital by rescue helicopter R199.

The team, led by John, took the young man into their care and looked after him at John’s home until the police arrived. The young man couldn’t drive, was alone and two hours from home, and having witnessed the incident was in shock. The lady unfortunately died en route to hospital.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer Kathrine Duffin explained: ‘John supported the man while he was given the bad news by the police that his grandmother had passed away and helped him contact family and make arrangements to get home. This was a display of humanity, compassion and going above and beyond the call of duty and I was immensely proud to witness it.’