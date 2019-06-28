Ant and Dec meet Seve on deck
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Last week’s visit by celebrity double act Ant and Dec to the Isle of Bute sparked speculation that they may have joined a passing superyacht while on the island.
A reader popped into the Advertiser office to show us the picture above, which seems to disprove this notion. The reader, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the photo was taken by a friend of his who met the pair on a CalMac ferry leaving Bute towards Wemyss Bay.
‘Seve’, the spaniel in the photo, is a big golf fan, which seemed to tickle the Geordie jokers, who are keen golfers themselves.