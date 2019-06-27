Susan receives recognition from House of Commons
Lochgilphead woman Susan Campbell can add another great achievement to her list – a letter from the House of Commons.
The correspondence, from Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, recognised Susan’s hard work with Glasgow drama group ShowDowns!, and read: ‘The commitment and dedication you have shown to the drama group as well as your charity work is truly inspiring.’
Susan said: ‘I feel great. I’m so proud of myself and my family are so proud of me too.’