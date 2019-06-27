Lotus club tours Argyll
High performance visitors rolled into Ardrishaig on Friday June 21.
As part of a Scottish tour, a Lotus car club from Newcastle stopped off in the village on their way to Campbeltown.
Once they had explored the ‘Wee Toon’, they were heading to Oban for an overnight stop then on to Inverness before returning home.
PIC:
An unusual visitor to Ardrishaig. no_a26LotusClub01