Lochgilphead Golf Club champions

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Ross Sinclair, pictured above left, is the 2019 Lochgilphead Golf Club men’s champion.

The handicap champion is David Sinclair, above right, and (not in photo)
the senior champion is Roddy McDonald.