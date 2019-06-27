Keeping cool at the Highland Show

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

What better way to cool down on a hot day at the Royal Highland Show than with an ice cream?

Three-year-old Archie Campbell from Dunrostan Farm, Achnamara tucked into a cone while enjoying the sheep and cows with his folks at the Edinburgh rural showcase.

Read the Argyllshire Advertiser for full details and photographs.