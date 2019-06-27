Announcements – 28th June, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

DEATHS

GRAHAM – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 19, 2019, Agnes McDonald (Nan), in her 91st year, 74 Roading, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Charles Graham, much loved mum of Charles, Anne and the late Campbell, loving mother-in-law of Jill and Sheena, loving nanny of Debbie, Stuart, Matthew, Malcolm, Jeremy and Andrew and a much loved great nanny to her eleven great grandchildren. Funeral private at Nan’s request.

LANG – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 20, 2019, Shiona Kelly Lang, in her 73rd year, 120 Millknowe, Campbeltown, much loved daughter of the late James and Catherine Lang, loving sister of the late Archie, the late Campbell, the late Catherine, Janette, Norman and Jim and a much loved aunty.

MCLEAN – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 24, 2019, Elma McArthur Radcliffe, in her 78th year, 105 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved mum of Johnnie, a loving granny and much loved sister of Roberta. Funeral service in the Salvation Army Citadel, Campbeltown, today Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

POTTS – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 18, 2019, Mary Potts (May), in her 78th year, 33 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim MacArthur and Dick Potts, beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Hardie and a dearly loved sister of Flora.

STEVENSON – Mhairi née Aitken, formerly Inveraray, very suddenly but peacefully at the W.G.H on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family, aged 50. Beloved wife to Jim, much loved mum to Eilidh, step-mum to Neil and Rachel, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service on Wednesday, July 3 in Dunfermline Crematorium at 2.45pm.

YOUNG – Peacefully at home, 38 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, on June 20, 2019, William John Young (Bill), in his 75th year, dearly beloved husband of Mary McMillan, much loved dad of Wendy, Barry and Nickie and a loving grampa of Sean, Liam, Amy, Robbie and Cara.

acknowledgements

MACCALLUM – Hugh. Emily, Colin and John would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. We would like to thank the Rev Richard Houston for his lovely service, Murray Henderson for his eulogy, Willie McCallum for piping and Pat and staff at Andrew Anderson and Sons for the dignified funeral arrangements. Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at FVRH and Bellfield Centre for their wonderful care. Thanks also to Andrew and staff at the Grange Manor Hotel for their excellent arrangements on our behalf. Grateful thanks for all the generous donations that raised £600 to be split between FVRH ICU, Stroke Ward and CHSS.

IN MEMORIAMS

COPE – In loving memory of Doug, who passed away June 29, 2017.

Missed every day.

– Jan.

EDWARDS – In loving memory of Jimmy Edwards, a loving husband, father, grandad and great grandad, who passed away July 4, 2011.

No matter how our lives have changed, no matter what we do,

We’ll never forget the precious years we shared with you.

Loved and remembered.

– Flo and family.

EDWARDS – In loving memory of my dad, Jimmy.

God called your name so gently that only you could hear,

No one heard the footsteps of the angels drawing near,

Softly from the shadows there came a gentle call,

You closed your eyes and went to sleep and quietly left us all.

– Love always, Janet and family.

HAMILTON – In loving memory of Annie, who passed away June 27, 2018. A dear mum and mum-in-law.

Always in our thoughts.

– Robert and Linda.

HARRISON – In loving memory of my dear wife, Sandra, passed away on July 1, 2018.

There will never be a day when I don’t think of you and wish you were here by my side.

– Andy.

HARRISON – In loving memory of a wonderful mum, granny and great granny, Sandra, who passed away on July 1, 2018.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Loved and missed and very dear.

– Forever in our hearts, Margaret and Craig.

Our wee Granny,

Your wings were ready,

But our hearts were not.

Always loved and forever missed.

– Christopher, Hannah, Erin and Josh.

Sleep tight GG,

Love and miss you always.

– Your wee boy, Logan.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of a dear mother, Catherine, who died July 2, 2016.

Always in our thoughts.

– From the family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear mother, granny and great great granny, Margaret, who died July 1, 1991.

A special mother,

Loved and remembered always.

– From Anne, Stuart and family.