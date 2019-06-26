Sports club lotteries – week 26
Numbers drawn in the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw on Monday June 24 were 4, 14 and 18. M Selfridge was this week’s winner, so next week’s jackpot will be £100.
Also drawn on Monday, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery draw numbers were 10, 11, and 18. There were no winners, so next week’s prize will be £900.