Inveraray make their point
Inveraray 3
Kilmallie 2
Mowi Premiership
Inveraray picked up their first league points of the season at the Winterton.
Garry MacPherson scored to give Inveraray a 15-minute lead, but Daniel Stewart replied on 31 minutes to make it all-square at the break.
Inveraray got their noses back in front when Allan MacDonald netted on 53 minutes.
Kilmallie levelled for a second time with 20 minutes remaining, with the ball going into the net off Inveraray defender Robert Wood.
Lewis Montgomery got what proved to be the winner on 82 minutes.
While Inveraray remain bottom of the table, they have got games in hand on Kilmallie and Lochaber who are immediately above them.