Familiar foes meet in shinty’s oldest final

Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd meet in the 115th Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final at the Taynuilt Sports Field on Saturday, June 29.

This Scottish Sea Farms-sponsored tournament is shinty’s oldest senior competition and has been in existence since 1879, when Glasgow Cowal were victorious.

Current holders Oban Camanachd are looking to record what would be their 20th Glasgow Celtic Society success.

Kyles Athletic have lifted the famous trophy a record 34 times and last year’s final defeat to Oban Camanachd broke a cycle of five successive trophy successes.

John Angus Gillies from Skye is the match referee and he will receive the Jack Asher Memorial Whistle which has been presented since 2016. Jack Asher was a director of the Glasgow Celtic Society for 50 years and refereed the final on three occasions.

The Donald J MacNiven Memorial Medal will be awarded to the man of the match.

The Glasgow Celtic Society will again honour the winning team from 50 years ago when Glasgow Mid Argyll lifted the trophy.

Throw up at Taynuilt is at 4.05pm and admission is £10 for adults, £5 concessions, while under-16s go free.

The final will also be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.