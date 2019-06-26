Dunadd drubbing for league leaders

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Ardnamurchan 2

Dunadd 10



Women’s Camanachd Association

Mowi South Division 2

Dunadd ladies closed in on the top of the table with a thumping win against the league leaders.

The Mid Argyll girls travelled to Spean Bridge for the game against undefeated Ardnamurchan but proved too strong for the home team.

The game started evenly, but two early goals from top goal scorer Eilidh Cameron settled Dunadd.

Against the run of play, however, Ardnamurchan broke away and scored, giving the home team hope and momentarily shaking Dunadd. After a nervy spell, Dunadd scored a spectacular team goal, linking up crisply from back to front, which settled the players into their usual rhythm.

By the end of the first half it was 1-5, with Cameron scoring all of Dunadd’s goals. The second half was more of the same from the strong Dunadd team. Cameron added another three to her tally and Alice Adair and Grace Drummond getting one apiece.

The victory moves Dunadd into second in the league behind Ardnamurchan, despite the fact that Dunadd were deducted four points prior to starting the season for not taking promotion last year.

PICS:

Eilidh Cameron takes aim for Dunadd. no_a26Dunadd01

The match at Spean Bridge gets started. no_a26Dunadd02