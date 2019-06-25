Your pictures – week 25

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Fiona McCuish of Ardrishaig captured the VIC32 puffer wending its way up the Crinan Canal.

Fiona used her camera phone as the vessel passed through West Bank, Ardrishaig.

Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk