Your pictures – week 25
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Fiona McCuish of Ardrishaig captured the VIC32 puffer wending its way up the Crinan Canal.
Fiona used her camera phone as the vessel passed through West Bank, Ardrishaig.