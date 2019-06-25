Garage sale turns Christ Church into Aladdin’s cave
Lochgilphead’s Christ Church held its Big Heart Garage Sale, gaining interest from the locals looking to bag a bargain.
The newly refurbished church and two marquee tents were filled with clothes, furniture, decorative items and everything in between. From Friday June 14 to Monday June 17 the church was open to customers looking to find that gem of an item.
One visitor described it as an ‘Aladdin’s cave’. ‘I find something new everywhere I look.’
Inside the church, food was also available with a different good cause raising money by serving tea, coffee, soups and sweet treats. On Friday the staff at the MS Centre raised £151.29, on Saturday the Dochas Centre took over and raised £281.85 and Mary’s Meals served on Sunday and raised £188.35.
Christ Church raised £1,530 in commission for church funds.