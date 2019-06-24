Support your local Pictish festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Brace yourself. Lochgilphead’s Celtic and Pictish Festival is on its way back.

The community-run festival is a celebration of of Mid Argyll’s rich cultural heritage. Lochgilphead is in the heart of the ancient kingdom of Dalriada and is steeped in history.

Festival organiser Brian MacLennan explained: ‘Our aim is to bring this history to life for everyone through performances, displays and workshops. The event is free to make sure everyone can be included in the celebration.’

The festival takes place on Saturday August 3 from 11am on Lochgilphead front green.

As well as re-enactment performances, there will be storytelling, live music and interactive displays and workshops in traditional crafts including woodwork, spinning, weaving, coracle making and bone and leather work.

Another hightlight will be a craft market. Tables are still available at £15 for individuals and £30 for traders.

Fundraising continues for the festival and Brian continued: ‘The team works hard for most of the year on fundraising activities to deliver this amazing event.

‘We are looking for companies to sponsor the event to add to funding of £2,500 we have recently received from the National Lottery.

You can also support the Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival through its crowdfunder site www.gofundme.com/CeltsPicts

Look out, too, for a fundraising quiz night at the Stag Hotel on Friday in early July.

Brian MacLennan, right, is looking for support for this year’s festival. 06_a32PictFest18