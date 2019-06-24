Free Tenant Amnesty Workshop in Inveraray

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A free workshop to help their tenant farmers and landlords capitalise on the ‘Waygo’ Tenant Amnesty has been organised by Davidson & Robertson (D&R) and NFU Scotland.

The workshop will take place on Friday, June 28, from 1-3pm at Carloonan Farm, Inveraray, PA32 8XG and NFU Scotland members have been asked to book in advance.

The Tenant Amnesty started in June 2017, but the clock is ticking, with less than 12 months to run. Many landlords and tenants have not taken advantage of the amnesty, so several Waygo initiatives have been organised to offer practical examples, give step by step guidance and offer one-to-one sessions.

George Hipwell D&R Director said: ‘We’ll be including practical examples of tenant improvements and fixtures that are eligible for the amnesty. We’ll also take a walk around the farm to see examples of improvements that qualify and explain what evidence is needed to show the improvement work has been done. Then from 4-6pm I will be holding free one-to-one surgeries which members will need to pre-book.

‘With less than 12 months to complete the amnesty process, we are encouraging eligible tenants and landlords to take up this workshop. It’s a great opportunity to work closely with NFU Scotland and its members and we hope it is the start of a longer-term connection.’

NFU Scotland members wishing to book a place on the workshop can contact Lucy Sumsion on 01499 600154 or email lucy.sumsion@nfus.org.uk