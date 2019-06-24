Dochas treats carers to luxury break in Portavadie

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Carer’s week is understandably a busy time for Lochgilphead’s Dochas Centre, but the highlight of their jam-packed week had to be the carer’s break to Portavadie.

In their fifth outing in six years, after being cancelled in 2018 due to stormy weather, over 50 guests boarded a ferry to Portavadie. The guests were greeted with a mimosa before enjoying a lunch of chicken, potatoes and veggies, followed by a delicious sticky toffee pudding.

Manager Doris Linstead started the lunch with a speech, saying: ‘For some of you, including me, this is your first time along to the outing of year and for others it’s the reason you keep wanting to come back – and no wonder. You get to enjoy a break in the beautiful Portavadie surroundings, a lovely meal and, of course, the banter.’

Doris then gave thanks to staff at the Dochas Centre: Heather Moore, Tricia Morrison, Tracey Chambers, Liz Robertson and Wanida McEwan for making the outing happen, Pam Richmond for helping with transport by donating her time and minibus and of course Robbie Bairds and the staff at Portavadie for their continued consideration and generation by putting on a great spread every year.

She continued: ‘I would finally like to make a toast to all of us, to our own health and wellbeing and to this lovely special day in Carer’s Week and the Dochas calendar.’

Guest Baxter Nisbet commented: ‘Those were the best potatoes I’ve tasted all year and the pudding was to die for.’

The week started off with a demonstration and talk from the Telecare team by Scott McPherson and Debbie Holroyd, carers enjoyed pampering sessions from masseuse Dinah Bosomworth, and an introduction to Tai Chi from Lynda Syed and ended with Dochas staff members Tricia Morrison and Doris Linstead in Mid Argyll hospital reception to give advice and answer any questions relating to unpaid carers roles.

Dochas’ services don’t stop with Carer’s Week, however, and a newly introduced session will be continuing from now on. On Wednesday the doors to the Dochas Centre were open to working carers for a drop-in session to learn more about what Dochas can offer. The sessions last from 12pm to 2.30pm every Wednesday.