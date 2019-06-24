Deadline passes for MOJO hopefuls

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The deadline for Argyll original musicians to submit their demos for consideration for MOJO 2019 has closed.

All acts and entries will now be judged by MOJO volunteers to work out the hot new lineup to grace the stage at the Craignish Village Hall showcase in October.

MOJO aims to fill the stage with a range of styles from all areas of Argyll, including new and returning entrants, and is excited to get involved in promoting their music and seeing them do well from it.

Organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘We have had a great response, with at least 12 acts to choose from. We have to get that down to five or six for our gig.

‘For those acts not chosen, we also support their work by playing some of their tracks throughout the night.’

Watch this space for MOJO’s line-up, to be announced shortly in the Argyllshire Advertiser.

MOJO will return to Ardfern on October 19.