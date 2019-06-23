Police report – week 25

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Vandalism

A hut at Blarbuie Woodland, Lochgilphead, was damaged some time between 5pm on Monday June 3 and noon on Monday June 10.

Slats and a window were knocked out and a fire was started. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Car theft

A car was taken from the Lochgilphead hospital staff car park and driven to a nearby petrol station, about 9am on Monday June 10. Enquiries revealed the driver, a man aged 48, had no permission to take the car and no insurance. The man was traced and charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of quad bikes

Three quad bikes were stolen from Drimvore Farm, near Bridgend, Fernoch Farm, Lochgilphead, and Torbhlaren Farm, Kilmichael Glen, some time between 5pm on Monday June 10 and 11am on Tuesday June 11. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Careless driving

A brown Range Rover was seen being driven carelessly on the A83 at its junction with Oakfield Road, Ardrishaig, about 5pm on Tuesday June 11. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Drug driving and possession

The driver of a car stopped by police at 1am on Wednesday June 12 on the A816 near the Ardfern road end was found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

The man, aged 37, was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was arrested and charged with the offences, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding offences

Two vehicles were stopped for speeding on the A83 on Wednesday June 12. The drivers, men aged 58 and 62, were issued with £100 fixed penalty tickets and three penalty points.

No insurance

About noon on Thursday June 13, police stopped a van on the A819 near Inveraray for routine checks. This revealed there was no insurance for the vehicle and the driver, a man aged 22, was charged and the vehicle seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism

A poly tunnel and plants in the grounds of Inveraray Primary School were damaged sometime between 4pm on Wednesday June 12 and 8am on Thursday June 13. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.