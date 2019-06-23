Letters – week 25

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Armed Forces Day

Sir,

On behalf of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day, I thank everyone who made this another successful event.

I would especially like to thank committee members and all the volunteers for their hard work leading up to and during the event, shops for donating prizes and to everyone who took the time to decorate the front of their premises.

My appreciation also goes to everyone who attended from near and far. The day would be nothing without your support.

Once again, Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day has been a triumphant achievement for everyone concerned.

Many thanks to each and everyone of you.

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day chairperson, Geordie Rhodick.

Fèis an Tairbeirt

Sir,

I was fortunate to attend the fèis in Tarbert Village Hall on Saturday June 15 and thank all the musicians, singers and dancers who provided such an excellent evening’s entertainment.

Evenings like Saturday don’t happen without a huge commitment from the tutors, organisers and the musicians who give of their time throughout the year.

I, and everyone else who attended, appreciate the effort and thank everyone involved for giving us the opportunity to share in our Gaelic culture.

Councillor Anne Horn, Tarbert.

The contribution of women and animals to war

Sir,

As Britain prepares to mark 80 years since the start of WWII, I hope the public remembers another significant anniversary – the formation of the Women’s Land Army (WLA).

The WLA was reformed in June 1939, a few months before the outbreak of war, and filled the gap in the farm workforce left by the hundreds of thousands of men called up to fight. At its peak in 1944, more than 80,000 female workers, known as ‘Land Girls’, had joined.

The contribution made by the Land Girls and their working horses during WWII was monumental.

Britain imported more than two-thirds of its food in 1939 and, during the war, Germany was sinking vast amounts of shipping in an attempt to starve the country into submission. The Land Girls and the animals that stood side by side with them ensured this never became a reality.

At a critical time in our history, the Land Girls and more than half a million horses played a vital role in helping to feed the nation. By 1944, they were producing 70 per cent of our food.

Today, in developing countries worldwide, women continue to work closely with animals, which are fundamental to food production – pulling ploughs and transporting produce. These hardworking animals support the livelihoods of millions of families and Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad is there for them, providing veterinary treatment.

Geoffrey Dennis, chief executive of the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad.

Dementia week success

Sir,

Following another tremendous Dementia Awareness Week, delivered in part by wonderful, dedicated volunteers across the country, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who took the time to support our week of awareness-raising, fundraising and campaigning, which ultimately aims to help make sure no-one faces dementia alone.

We opened the week by staging our annual conference in the capital which provided us with the unique opportunity to gather world-leading researchers, academics, practitioners and policy makers alongside people living with dementia to continue our collective movement for change, for people living with dementia now and in the future.

I was truly inspired by all the fantastic work taking place across the country to help us transform dementia care and policy.

There are more than 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland today and that number is on the rise. We have some of the most progressive rights-based policies of anywhere in the world, but they are not all being delivered. That is why every day we are campaigning to ensure people living with dementia are treated fairly.

We are tackling inequality head on to ensure fair and equitable access to high quality dementia support and information to help people to live well with dementia and to support the urgent fight to prevent dementia. Alongside this, we must strive for more effective treatments that can target and, if not eradicate the disease process, at the least delay it.

Drug discovery of this nature is in sight and that is why we are so committed to developing our research in Scotland.

Research is informing us more about dementia prevention, how to improve the quality of life of those living with the illness and will ultimately help to find a cure. You can play your part today by signing up to Join Dementia Research to help Scotland build the largest cohort of willing research participants and start your journey to help us transform our understanding of the illness.

Together we can be a leading force for change. Together we can ensure no-one faces dementia alone.

Henry Simmons, Chief Executive, Alzheimer Scotland.