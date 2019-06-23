James Hickman and Dan Cassidy in Craignish Village Hall
Trad music duo James Hickman and Dan Cassidy will be arriving at Ardfern soon.
The guitar and fiddle player respectively will be at Craignish Village Hall to play a lively folk music gig.
Formed in 2008, James Hickman from Shewsbury and Dan Cassidy from Maryland US form a combination of British and American traditional music, with emotive vocals from Hickman and feverish fiddling from Cassidy.
James and Dan will be at Craignish Village Hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday June 25.