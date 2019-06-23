Helensburgh trophy haul for Mid Argyll Pipe Band

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A trip to Helensburgh proved worthwhile for Mid Argyll Pipe Band as they took home a clutch of competition trophies.

The annual Bicentenary Pipe Band Championships was held in the Clyde coast town on Sunday June 23. Under Pipe Major Craig Lang, Mid Argyll won the Grade 4A contest ahead of seven other bands.

Mid Argyll also ‘played up’ in the Grade 3 contest, taking third place behind winners Johnstone and second placed Beinn an Tuirc Kintyre – both of which are Grade 3A outfits.

With ‘open’ and ‘local’ trophies up for grabs, the haul of silverware was doubled for Mid Argyll as they headed back to Lochgilphead on Sunday evening.

Kintyre Schools Novice B band came second in the Grade 4B and sixth in the 4A competitions, while Rothesay and District placed fifth in 4A and fourth in Grade 3.

Tobermory High School took silverware back to Mull, as the only band taking part in the Juvenile competition.