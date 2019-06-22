Sean’s Hebridean hop for Big Scottish Breakfast

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

TV weather presenter Sean Batty is hoping for blue skies when he jets off to Islay later this year.

While on the Hebridean island, he will take part in fundraising events for the Big Scottish Breakfast, an annual STV Children’s Appeal fundraising event supporting children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

Big Scottish Breakfast events will be held on Friday September 6, with schools, businesses, community groups and sports teams across the country getting together to raise money for Scotland’s children.

Sean is hungry to get involved and will be doing a Big Scottish Breakfast tour, kicking off with a flying visit to Islay.

Sean’s Big Scottish Breakfast tour, supported by Loganair, will see him meet community groups, schools and businesses as he joins Islay folk to enjoy breakfast and other fundraising events on Tuesday September 3.

STV will be filming Sean’s day on the island for its special appeal programming later this year.

If you live in Islay and would like Sean to visit your school, business or community group on September 3 for a Big Scottish Breakfast or another fundraising event, contact elaine.hull@stv.tv for more details.

Sean said: ‘I’ve had a brilliant time supporting the Big Scottish Breakfast over the last few years and I’m really excited to go on tour to meet communities across Scotland who are fundraising for the STV Children’s Appeal.

‘We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so please help the STV Children’s Appeal to ensure children in Scotland get a good start to the day and the best start in life

‘On Islay, I’d love to meet as many people as possible for breakfast, fun, a wee cuppa and a blether – so why not get your school, business or club involved and I’ll try and pop in to meet you all. Remember, the more money you are able to raise, the more sunshine I’ll bring with me!’

The STV Children’s Appeal charity was launched in 2011 by the Hunter Foundation and STV. In eight years, it has raised more than £19 million to help children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

The money raised by the charity stays in Scotland and 100 per cent of donations are spent on the children who need it most. All overheads are met by STV and The Hunter Foundation.