Comradeship and memories at armed forces day

The old songs rose from the white marquee as comrades met, blethered and had a dram.

As loud as the singing on Lochgilphead front green was the laughter, old soldiers enjoying the company of other old soldiers while tales were re-told, perhaps a little taller than last year.

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day remains the biggest event of its kind in Argyll and Bute, and on Saturday June 15 veterans from a wide variety of services and regiments were joined by army cadets from all over Argyll as well as sea cadets and air cadets.

Led by the Loch Fyne Pipe Band, together they paraded down Argyll Street before an inspection and march past on Poltalloch Street, beside the war memorial.

Taking the salute was Colonel Bobby Steele, chairman of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders regimental association. Alongside him were guests including Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, Provost Len Scoullar and a number of Argyll and Bute Council members.

Attention turned to activities on the front green after the parade was dismissed, and while the sun tried hard to appear a good crowd of people came along to enjoy the day.

There were stall of all kinds to peruse and – of course – the grand raffle at 3pm to round things off.

Col Steele said: ‘I always like coming to this parade, which is a lot more personal that the big events. I think it just reminds people that we have an excellent armed forces, and the people of Argyll have always produced excellent soldiers. It’s nice for people to be able to say thank you.’

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day chairman Geordie Rhodick was delighted with the day: ‘It was really an excellent event,’ he said. ‘Thanks to all the volunteers who helped set up the marquees and helped on the day, and to everyone who supports Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day.’