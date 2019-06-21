New era promised of Inveraray openness and focus

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The freshly-installed chairman of Inveraray’s community company has promised a new era of openness and transparency.

At its first meeting under a new board, Inspire Inveraray met on June 12 in the Nicol Hall, Inveraray, and the mood was positive.

Formed in 2012, Inveraray Community Company – as it was then known – has been looking at ways to develop a number of community assets for the greater good. The crumbling Inveraray Community Hall was one of its first targets and public meetings were held to garner opinion. Design options were drawn up at one stage, but these never came to fruition.

Other targets have been Inveraray Pier and the Loch Fyne, where pontoons and moorings have been proposed.

A recent change in personnel among the Inspire Inveraray board has sparked renewed hope results may be seen with the various projects.

Chairman Iain Macaskill said: ‘The meeting was well-attended and produced some good enthusiasm. The general feel was something needed to happen before the community lost all hope with the company.

‘Everyone present welcomed the news the pier was taking a major step in the right direction and everyone round the table expressed an interest in helping where possible.’

Mr Macaskill indicated he did not want to see community company meetings held behind closed doors, as has happened in the past, adding: ‘It is not in the interests of the community to do this.’

Inspire Inveraray has agreed the focus must be the community hall. ‘In its current condition, and with meetings already planned for the next two weeks, the company is not promising miracles’, said Mr MacAskill. ‘We do, however, promise engagement, transparency and commitment over the coming term.’

He continued: ‘We are still getting necessary information from previous officers of the board and this will go a long way to help us reach our goal.

‘I am really happy to have a committed and dedicated diverse group from the community as the new board.’

The new Inspire Inveraray board comprises Iain Macaskill, chairman; Kris Clark, treasurer; Kyle Renton, secretary; Linda Divers, Al Rodden, Kathy Cameron and Shearer Woodrow.

Anyone wishing to get involved with the new board is encouraged to get in touch via the Inspire Inveraray Facebook page or email Iain.macaskill42@btinternet.com.