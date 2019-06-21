Monsters and magic come to Lochgilphead booksigning
Lochgilphead’s Argyll Book Centre is holding a book signing with Lari Don.
The Secret of the Kelpie author will be in the indie book shop on Saturday June 22 to read her new book to eager ears and talk to readers about their favourite folk tales and inventing monsters.
After a quick break, Lari will return to read excerpts from her spellbinding Spellchasers trilogy to inspire you to imagine magical adventures of your own and tell one of your favourite myths.
Born in Chile, Lari Don was brought up in Scotland where she has worked in politics and for the BBC. Her love of Scottish myths shines through in all her work, especially The Secret of the Kelpie which sees young Flora encountering the shape-shifting creature on a loch.
Lari will be in the Argyll Book Centre from 1pm to 3.30pm.