High Street fashions boost charity funds
High Street style and a good cause drew fashion-conscious ladies from miles around to Lochgilphead Joint Campus.
The Mid Argyll group of the Marie Curie charity hosted a special fundraising fashion show on Monday June 17 in association with Colours.
An audience of around 150 eager shoppers were treated to fashion items from shoes to cardigans and handbags to floaty summer skirts, all well known brands at discount prices.
The evening, which included a raffle featuring excellent prizes, raised around £1,000 for Marie Curie, which offers support to people and families affected by terminal illness.
Jenny Brolly of the Mid Argyll Marie Curie fundraising group said: ‘Once again thanks to the community for turning out to support Marie Curie.
‘An enjoyable evening was had by everyone.’