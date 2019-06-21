Dynamic duo raise funds for Cancer Research UK
Two Lochgilphead mums held a fundraising coffee morning in Ardrishaig North Hall on Saturday June 15.
Joined by family members, cousins Shannon Stewart, 24, and Caitlin MacInnes, 20, held the fundraising event ahead of their five kilometre Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Falkirk on June 23.
Inspired by the memory of Shannon’s granddad John Cook and Caitlin’s granny Isobel Cameron, who both died of cancer, the dynamic duo filled the hall with activities including digging for treasure, apple dooking and guess the sweetie jar, as well as serving tea and coffee, holding a raffle and offering a table of hampers to win.
Their fundraising efforts have already surpassed expectations with their Cancer Research UK donation page target of £1,400 already reached and surpassed by £569.43 before the coffee morning.
The coffee morning raised another £522.01 which means £1,091.44 will be going to the Mid Argyll cancer care fund.
If you would like to donate, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org.