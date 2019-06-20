Square Peg bags window trophy
The winner of the 2019 Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day window dressing competition is The Square Peg.
The champion was decided on a public vote after a number of Lochgilphead shops took part in decorating their windows in the fourth year of the popular contest.
‘I am delighted to win,’ said Square Peg owner Jilly Wilson. ‘I actually enjoyed doing it. The flag we used was an ensign belonging to my father who was a keen yachtsman and a member of the Royal Yacht Squadron.’
Armed Forces Day chairman Geordie Rhodick said: ‘Congratulations to Jilly and thanks to everyone who took part and voted for their favourite.’
PIC:
Betty and Geordie Rhodick of the Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day Committee present the trophy to Jilly Wilson. 06_a25AFDWindowWinner02