Fountainhead megayacht spotted in Tarbert Harbour
Tarbert enjoyed a short visit from the megayacht Fountainhead, a 2011 Feadship built for American billionaire Eddie Lampert, chief executive officer of American store Sears.
At 87.78m (288 feet), she is the 79th biggest yacht in the world, registered in the Cayman Islands. She has four MTO engines and can carry 14 guests.
On Tuesday June 18, the megayacht came into Tarbert Harbour from Bute then moved on to Islay.
Photo: Archie MacCallum