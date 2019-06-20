Announcements – 7th June, 2019

DEATHS

MACCALLUM – Hugh. Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on May 27, 2019, and in the comfort of his family, Hugh, aged 76 years, formerly of Campbeltown and renowned solo piper. Beloved husband of Emily and the late Valerie, much loved dad of John and Colin, proud grandpa of Amy, “Hugh” to Heather and Rachel, much loved uncle and friend to many. Funeral service was held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Falkirk Crematorium.

MCCUMMISKEY – Suddenly, at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Clydebank, on May 29, 2019, Mary McCummiskey, aged 72 years, of 19 Mackintosh Way, Lochgilphead, and formerly of Columba Court, Ardrishaig, beloved and loving wife of the late Harry McCummiskey, adored mum of Lorna, John and Diane, a much respected mother-in-law of Graham, Kasse and Alan and a dearly loved and cherished gran of Shannon, Amanda, David, Harry and Jack. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday, June 5, followed by a memorial service in Lochgilphead Parish Church. Sadly missed.

MCDOUGALL – Peacefully, while in the tender care of the nursing staff of Crieff Hospital, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, Nancy, aged 88 years, of Sauchie Road, Crieff, beloved wife of the late Malcolm, much loved mum of Iain, Neil, Alasdair and the late William, loved and loving mother-in-law, cherished granny and great granny. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Perth Crematorium, on Friday, June 14 at 12.30pm.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

LOCKE – Bobby of Minard, died in Gloucestershire, on April 1, 2019. A meeting to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held in the Quaker Meeting House, 38 Elmbank Crescent, Glasgow, G2 4PS, at 2.15pm, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Anyone who knew Bobby is welcome to attend. For further information, contact mjmitchell@phonecoop.coop

acknowledgements

BLACK – The family of the late Dugie Black would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to all at Tarbert Surgery, district nurses, carers, integrated care team, Marie Curie nurses, Carr Gomm, community nursing team and Naomi, Tanya, Jane, James (Jockas) and Ann for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for his tribute and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Islay Frigate Hotel for excellent catering, and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations for Marie Curie Cancer Care amounted to £400.

MACDONALD – The family of the late Caroline MacDonald would like to thank all relatives, friends, workmates and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, support, flowers, phone calls, visits received and cards on their recent sad loss. Special thanks go to the oncology staff at the Vale of Leven Hospital and to the doctors and nursing staff of Mid Argyll for their kind care and support to Caroline in her last days of life. Our thanks to Belinda Braithwaite and Ellen Gibson for a personal, comforting and uplifting service. Thanks to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and professional services, to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes and to Cafe 35 and staff for their lovely catering. Finally, we would like to thank all who attended Cardross Crematorium and Furnace Village Hall to pay their respects and celebrate Caroline’s life. The retiral collection raised £1,200 for Mid Argyll Macmillan Nurses and Oncology Ward, Vale of Leven Hospital.

MACKAY – Margaret would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls and cards received following the recent sad passing of Derek. Special thanks to local ambulance staff for their care and efforts. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for comforting and uplifting services, both at Luing and Lochgilphead; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and efficient services, and to the Tigh an Truish and Stag Hotels for fine purvey. Finally, thank you to all who attended at graveside and church services to pay their respects.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of my beloved husband, father and grampa, who died on June 9, 2014.

Your memory we treasure.

Loving you always.

– Tottie.

LANG – In loving memory of my husband, Campbell, died June 4, 2004.

Always on my mind,

Forever in my heart.

– Helen.

MCMILLAN – In memory of our beloved daughter, Jane, died June 10, 2017.

– Jen and Charlie McMillan.