Announcements – 21st June, 2019

DEATHS

ALLAN – Peacefully at home, on June 15, 2019, James Stevenson Allan (Stevie), in his 95th year, formerly of the Lochend Bar and Bellochantuy Hotel, much loved husband and friend of Florence for 70 years, beloved father of Janette and Eleanor and a good friend to many. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today, Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Community Nurses.

BOLT – Suddenly at home, Largiemore Farm, Kilkenzie, on June 2, 2019, David Leslie Bolt, in his 62nd year, dearly beloved father of Sofia, Sasha and Kelsie, loving granda of Jack, much loved son of Alec and Sheila and a dearly loved brother and uncle.

MORRISON – Neil John, formerly of Tosh’s Park, Carradale, now Ninian Avenue, Houston. Iain died peacefully, at St Vincent’s Hospice, on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a much loved husband of Caroline, a dear father to Catriona and Lorna, respected father-in-law of Lee and Derek and a beloved grandpa to Calum and Ewan. There will be a service of thanksgiving for Iain’s life, at Houston and Killellan Kirk, at 3.00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, to which all those who knew him are invited. We request no flowers please, but would welcome donations for the RNLI and the Fishermen’s Mission, Iain’s favourite charities.

acknowledgements

MCKINVEN – Heather and Iain would like to thank the Rev William Crossan for his comforting service, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for guidance and care, piper Stuart O’May, David Gardner for uplifting music, and Flora and staff at the Ardshiel Hotel for going the extra mile, as always. Our thanks to relatives and friends for paying their respects at the church and graveside, and for flowers, cards and visits. Thanks also to everyone who helped Maimie in her latter years. The retiral collection for Ramsay House, Erskine raised £535.

IN MEMORIAMS

BINNIE – Treasured memories of a dear sister, Mary, died June 11, 2014.

Always in my thoughts.

– Ishbel.

HORN – In loving memory of a beloved daughter and sister, Amanda, died June 21, 2001.

Precious memories.

– Mum and Dad xx.

Night, night Mandy,

Love you always.

– From Vivien, Russell, Joanna and Eilidh xx.

MCFARLANE – In loving memory of our son and brother, Gordon, who fell asleep on June 23, 2012.

We treasure every memory,

With tears we speak your name,

We will always love and miss you

In a world that’s not the same.

– Mum, Dad, Liz and boys.

MACLENNAN – In loving memory of our much loved big brother, Kevin (Keegan), died June 21, 2010.

There are some people who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone that light remains.

Simply the best.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene x.

MACLENNAN – For our loving Uncle Kevin, forever our shooting star.

– Love, your nieces and nephews x.

SMITH – In loving memory of my dear husband, John, who died June 25, 2018.

One sad and lonely year we have been apart,

But those we love don’t go away,

But walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved and missed and very dear.

– Norrin and family x.