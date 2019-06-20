Announcements – 14th June, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

BIRTHS

MACCORMICK

Coll, Shelley and Piper are thrilled to announce the arrival of Abby Mae, on June 1, 2019, in Alexandra, New Zealand. Another lovely granddaughter for Dugie and Dorothy, Carradale.

DEATHS

GALLOWAY – Peacefully, with his family by his side, on June 9, 2019, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, James (Jim) Galloway, aged 76 years, of Cannich, Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, beloved and loving husband of Mary, dearly loved father of Stephen and Stuart, adored grandpa of Denise, Claire, Christopher, Lily and Natalie, dear brother of Joyce, Steena, Roseann, Maggie and the late Mairi, and a much respected father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, today, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to MS Centre, Mid Argyll.

MACDONALD – On June 3, 2019, in Australia, and late of Kilmory, Lochgilphead, Alister, loving husband of Christy, beloved father of Stephanie and loving brother of Effie Belle and Rachael. Dearly loved and sadly missed.

MCKINVEN – Peacefully, in Ramsay House, Erskine, on June 9, 2019, Mary McKinven (Maimie), in her 91st year, 98 Roading, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert McKinven, dearly loved mum of Heather, loving grandmother of Iain and Kate and great grandmother of Winnie and Sidney. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Ramsay House, Erskine.

MCMURCHY – Peacefully, in the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 8, 2019, Barbara McIntyre Conner (Cissie), in her 82nd year, 24 Meadowpark and formerly of Dalaruan Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Iain McMurchy, much loved mum of Karen and Iain, mother-in-law of Iain and Karen and loving granny of Conner and Solana. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, today, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

acknowledgements

HARVEY – The family of the late Netta Harvey would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, phone calls and messages received on their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at Southend Medical Practice for many years of care and to Campbeltown Hospital for their kind care and support over the last few weeks. Thanks to the Rev Steve Fulcher for his personal and comforting service, to Kenneth Blair for professional services and to Frances and Ian at Muneroy for their hospitality. Finally, many thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside.

REID – Reene, David and Ronald would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy on the loss of Archie. Special thanks to all NHS and CarrGom staff who helped care for Archie. We would like to thank Reverend Anne McIvor for a lovely service, Kenny and Rhys Blair for caring and professional services and the Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality. The sum of £886.32 was raised for the Elderberries group.

WYLIE – Ann, Carole, Dougie and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, visits, flowers and cards received following the loss of Wallace. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff of Campbeltown Medical Practice, A&E and Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital for their care and attention. Thanks to Rev William Crossan for a comforting and personal service, to David Gardiner for the music, and to the Seafield Hotel for the tea after the funeral. Thanks to Kenny and Rhys at T A Blair for their compassion and guidance throughout. Finally, thanks to all those who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £1,073.64, which will be shared equally between Scottish Air Ambulance and the Sunshine Room.

IN MEMORIAMS

CONLEY – In loving memory of a dear mother and granny, Agnes Fleming Conley, who passed away on June 13, 2018.

Beautiful memories silently kept,

Of one that we loved and will never forget.

– From all the family.

DOCHERTY – In loving memory of my beloved husband, Malcolm, who died June 19, 2013.

Always loved, never forgotten.

– Barbara and family x.

DURANCE – In loving memory of Willie, who passed away on June 13, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Beryl, and a loving dad, papa, great grandfather and brother.

Loved and remembered everyday.

-Sharon, Ian and family.

MCCARTAN – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad and grandad, Ian, who passed away June 13, 2010.

Every day in some small way,

We miss you more than words can say.

In our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

Happy memories, with all our love.

– Jean, John , Ann, Stuart, Clare, Nicola and your grandchildren.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of our beautiful, kind friend, Jane McMillan, who died June 10, 2017.

Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes,

But for those who love with their heart and soul, there is no separation.

– Alison and Maureen.

WILSON – In loving memory of a precious mother, granny and great granny, Isobel, died June 17, 2018.

One year has passed since that sad day,

When our dear mum was called away,

God took her home, it was his will,

But in our hearts, she liveth still.

– Gordon, Heather, Stewart, Kerry, Louise, Peter, Harvey and Monty xx.