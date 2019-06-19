Euan grabs first goal in Kilmory win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 7 Bute 0

Kilmory return to the top of the league following their victory over Bute at MacRae Park.

Alex Cunningham on five minutes and Alister MacArthur a couple of minutes later got Kilmory off to a good start.

Alex Cunningham got his second on 12 minutes as Kilmory continued to dominate.

Euan Gilmour, aged 12, got his first senior goal on 15 minutes and Alister MacArthur got his second on 17 minutes to make it 5-0.

A Hal Jones strike on 44 minutes made it 6-0 at the break.

Alex Cunningham completed his hat-trick on 82 minutes.

Kilmory now lead Glenorchy by two points, having played a game more.

Mowi Premiership

Inveraray 1 Oban Camanachd 4

Oban Camanachd continued their recent good form, defeating Inveraray at the Winterton.

Cameron Sutherland in goal for the visitors prevented Fraser Watt from giving Inveraray the lead right at the start of the game.

But Oban Camanachd settled and took the lead after six minutes when Daniel MacCuish scored.

The visitors’ second goal came from the penalty spot on 23 minutes. Andrew MacCuish was brought down inside the box by John Kennedy and referee Lachie Wood pointed to the spot, Andrew MacCuish scoring. Four minutes later McCuish added another smart goal on the turn.

Inveraray pulled a goal back on 53 minutes when Allan MacDonald got a yard on his marker and bulleted an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the goal.

Daniel MacCuish added a fourth goal for Camanachd with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Mowi South Division 1

Aberdour 5 Inveraray 3

Table-toppers Aberdour are eight points clear after seeing off the Inveraray second team.

David McDougall opened the scoring on seven minutes before Ruairidh Reid pounced on a rebound from an excellent double save by Inveraray keeper Mather to give Aberdour a two-goal lead.

Inveraray pulled a goal back a minute later when the ball fell for Peter McIntyre, who made no mistake.

Aberdour scored again on 23 minutes through Angus Thorburn, but Peter McIntyre got his second on 36 minutes with a well-hit strike to make it 3-2 at half time.

Reid got his second on 54 minutes while a second from Thorburn on 72 minutes put the game out of Inveraray’s reach.

Craig Taylor got a late consolation for the visitors.

PICS:

Euan Gilmour, aged 12, scored his first senior goal on Saturday for Kilmory. no_a24EuanGilmour01