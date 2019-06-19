Dookers hand out prizes at dinner dance
Tarbert Football Club held its annual prizegiving dinner dance to celebrate another season of achievement.
A lovely evening was enjoyed on Friday June 7 at the Islay Frigate Hotel.
Team coach Craig Johnstone said: ‘Thanks to everyone who has supported the club throughout the season.
‘And thanks to the Frigate for the great meal and for hospitality during the year.’
The club acknowledges the support of sponsors the Islay Frigate Hotel and Jim and Chrisann Prentice.