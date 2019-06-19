Crarae A83 closure as sea wall repaired

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A project to repair a retaining wall on the A83 at Crarae, south of Furnace, is due to take place on Thursday night, June 20.

Temporary traffic lights were installed in March after signs of subsidence were spotted in the road surface caused by high tides from Loch Fyne undermining the retaining wall.

In a statement, trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Teams have carried out work to complete the stabilisation of the ground and wall, with this final night of work allowing the resurfacing of the affected area and the safe removal of the temporary traffic lights.

The overnight repairs are planned to take place over one night on Thursday June 20 between 7pm and7am.

The A83 will be closed in both directions during this time for safety reasons.

Amnesty periods – when drivers can pass through the works – will be provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am, 4am, 5am and 6am.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times and local access for residents will be maintained.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘This last night of work will allow us to safely carry out the remaining work at the retaining wall, with the last step allowing us to resurface this section of the A83.

‘Once the surfacing works are complete, the temporary traffic lights that are currently in place on the A83 will be removed, allowing the carriageway to be fully reopened to both lanes.

‘We have planned this phase of works to take place overnight to help minimise disruption as much as possible during the project. The overnight road closure in place is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and road users, however our teams will look to do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We thank motorists and the local community for their patience and would encourage motorists to plan their journeys ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’