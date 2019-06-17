Stripping willows in Forestry Commission centenary celebration

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Ford residents, joined by the Native Woodlands Discussion Group on a tour through Argyll, have been celebrating 100 years of the Forestry Commission with a week of events.

On Wednesday June 5, a talk led by regional manager Donald Jardine outlined the affect of the Forestry Commission over its time in Scotland.

His talk explored the commission’s establishment in 1919, taking over from the Crown in 1920, its purchase of 25,000 hectares over five years in the 1950s, the Benmore Forestry School’s impact until its closure in 1964, the Boxing Day storm of 1998 that stripped trees of their bark and the establishment of forestry villages including Ford and Achnamara.

The talk was followed by a short film by Reforesting Scotland, featuring an appearance by Ford resident Donald McPhillimy, comparing Scotland to south west Norway and looking into ways to make more use of forest resources.

The following day saw the group visit Barnluasgan with the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation to visit the beavers and a ceilidh in Ford Village Hall in the evening.

On Friday the group enjoyed a field visit to Inverliever – a chance to walk through the forests which had been talked about.

Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation environmental interpretation officer Pete Creech said: ‘Thank you Native Woodlands Discussion Group for inviting us Fordies to an awesome ceilidh at the hall last night.

‘It has been a pleasure to work and then unwind with you over the past couple of days. That final ‘endurance’ Orcadian Strip the Willow is going to take some beating.’