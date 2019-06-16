Police report – week 24
Drug possession
A 39-year-old man who was stopped and searched about 2am on Wednesday June 5, in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, was found to be in possession of cannabis. The man was issued with a recorded police warning.
Boat damaged
Holes were drilled in the hull of a boat in a yard at Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray, sometime between May 17 and June 6. Police are investigating the incident.
Stolen quad bikes
A red Honda quad bike was stolen from a shed on a farm near Crinan Ferry sometime between 5pm on Monday June 10 and 11am on Tuesday June 11. Police are investigating. Any witnesses should contact PC McCaig at Lochgilphead Police Station.
Another quad bike was stolen from Monydrain around the same time. No further details are available. Police are advising vehicle owners to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside.