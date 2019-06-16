Lochgilphead entrepreneurs shine at national awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A fledgling company from Lochgilphead High School has won a national award in a competition to uncover the next generation of business tycoons.

Young Enterprise Scotland held regional heats to identify winning school teams which set up and ran their own business.

The 16 regional winners attended the Scottish finals at Edinburgh Corn Exchange, where they set up their market stalls and gave the judges a presentation of what they had achieved.

Argyll and Bute was represented at the final by ‘Gulp’, a team from Lochgilphead High School, who won the Lyreco Best Trade Stand title.

Gulp aims to reduce the use of one-use plastic bottles and encourage people to stay healthy by drinking more water. The company sold fruit infuser water bottles in a variety of colours and designs, with an option of being personalised.

Gulp was run by four sixth year pupils: Sioned Phillips, Chloe MacKinnon, Ben Smith and Caitlin MacDonald.

The trade stands were judged on the creativity, engagement, aesthetics and appeal of the stand, as well as how well it tied in to its overall branding.

Competition was strong, with Gulp judged the winners for their simple, beautiful and individual stand which really told their story.

Marie Leck, one of the judges from Young Enterprise Scotland explained: ‘Gulp had created a very simple but highly effective stand.

‘I loved the fact they had developed it from its earlier incarnation to include an easily assembled/disassembled frame. The reusable nature of their frame tied in nicely with their company ethos of sustainability.

‘They were engaging and natural in telling me their story and this is an enormous factor in a successful trade stand. They were very worthy winners.’

Caitlin MacDonald, managing director of Gulp, said: ‘Each member of the team has put in a lot of effort throughout the growth of our company and for us to get recognition for the hard work was an amazing end to a great day.’

Anne Devine, principal teacher at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, added: ‘We are immensely proud of our Young Enterprise company and delighted at the well-deserved recognition of their efforts at the national finals.’

Young Enterprise Scotland helps around 15,000 young people each year develop their entrepreneurial skills using a ‘learning by doing’ approach and through accredited training programmes.

The successful Gulp team, from left: Sioned Philips, Chloe MacKinnon, Ben Smith and Caitlin MacDonald. no_a24YESwinnersGulp01

The winning stand – praised for being ‘simple but highly effective’. no_a24YESwinnersGulp01